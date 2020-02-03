Shelley, Elsie Smith

Elsie Smith Shelley Elsie Smith Shelley, age 91, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Chilhowie, Va., after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born September 13, 1928, a daughter of Avery and Ida Leonard Smith, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She retired after 30 years from Flav-O-Rich, and was a member of Charity Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, A.J. "Junior" Shelley; sons, Larry Shelley and Jeff Shelley; her daughter-in-law, Martha Shelley; her niece, Pam Aguirre; and brother-in-law, Dewey Ketron. She is survived by her only sister, Mildred Ketron; grandsons, Travis Shelley and wife, Renee, Brandon Shelley and wife, Rene, Lucas Shelley and wife, Tyrel, and Brian Sheffey and wife, Stacey; granddaughter, Morgan Shelley; three great-grandsons; daughter-in-law, Jackie Shelley; and niece, Sherri Bishop and husband, Gary. The funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Brother Benny Bowman and Brother Danny Felty officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to the service at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

