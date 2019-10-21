SUGAR GROVE, Va. Stanley Sherman "Buffalo" Sheets, age 82, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. Mr. Sheets was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Fred and Hazel Rich Sheets and was preceded in death by five siblings. He worked at the Rye Valley Lumber Company and was a member of the Sugar Grove Fire Department for over 20 years. He also enjoyed hunting. Survivors include his children, Ann Dempsey and husband, Jeff, Stanley Sheets and wife, Wilma, Vicki Hash, Tracy Sheets, Ricky Sheets and wife, Shelia, James "Red"Sheets, Tony Sheets and wife, Michelle, and Eric "Pee Wee" Sheets and fiancée, Ashley; brother, Raymond Sheets; sisters, Connie Hemphill and Rebecca Bise; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Valley View Baptist Church with the Reverend Chuck Stout and the Reverend David Medley officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Sheets family.
