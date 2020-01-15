CHILHOWIE, Va. The Reverend Lloyd Lee Sheets, 83, former pastor of Grosses Creek Baptist Church in Chilhowie, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Anna Lou Tuell Sheets. He was the brother of Kecil (Janice) Sheets, Avery (Linda) Sheets, the Late Bradley (Alice) Sheets, Polly (Sydney) Barr, and Roger (late "Sis") Sheets. He is survived by his children, Jim and Robbie Sheets, James and Leila White, Jerry and Mary Beth Sheets, Randy and Jennifer Sheets, and Mark and Steffany Sheets; his 14 grandchildren, Ashley Marie Guy Allison, Adam Joseph Guy, Ryan James Sheets, Kayla Beth Bragg, Jacob Robert Sheets, Ty David Sheets, Christian Randall Sheets, Allie Mackenzie Sheets, Hannah Ruth Sheets Elliott, Caleb Joshua Sheets, Conner Lee Sheets, Bailey Brooke Sheets, Cameron Neal Sheets, and Cayden Tyrone Sheets; and his eight great-grandchildren, James Reginald (Jackson) Allison, Spence Jacob, Cole David, and Miles Henry Bragg, Walker Randall, Eriss Wynter, Hadley Dawn, and Ezra Clark Sheets. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy, and in addition to serving as pastor of Grosses Creek Baptist Church he was employed Brunswick Corporation for over 40 years in various leadership roles. He dedicated his life to serving others and was a founding member of Smyth County Bible for Children, Inc. For those wishing to make a donation to this outreach organization in Lloyd's honor, please send to the attention of Millie Bourke, 269 Fairfield Lane, Marion, VA 24354. For all his accomplishments, those mentioned here and so many left unmentioned, his greatest impact came in the genuine love and empathy he had for those in his life. His supreme gift was having been simply a kind and benevolent man. He was immensely loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Grosses Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. George Jessee and the Rev. Scott Spence officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Grosses Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday prior to the funeral service at the church. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Sheets family.