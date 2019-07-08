MARION, Va. Lettie Mint Shuler Sheets, age 99, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor. She was born on November 1, 1919, to the late Cornelius and Roberta Nelson Shuler. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Rex Corbin Sheets; siblings, James Claude Shuler, Estelle Riley Shuler, Ed Shuler, Brad Shuler, Steward Shuler, Bina Shuler, and Della Shuler; and great-granddaughter, Adalida Chambers. Lettie was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church and loved her Lord. She always made a point while at the nursing home to thank the nurses, tell them she loved them, and pray the Lord's Prayer. Survivors include her daughters, Phyllis Chambers and husband, J.D., Marion, Mary Maiden and husband, Everette, Mexico Beach, Fla., and Carrie Mae Smith and special friend, Arch McQuade, Md.; sons, Robert James Sheets and wife, Doris, Md., and Danny Sheets, W.Va.; sister, Maude Shuler Davis, Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Melissa Chambers and Amanda Mandelt; great- grandchildren, Kelsea Authenreith, Stephanie Mandelt, John Ed Sharron, Carrie Ann, Lisa Maiden, and Ray Maiden Jr.; and numerous other loving family and friends. The family would like to express a special thanks to the Francis Marion Manor nurses, doctors, and staff for they were special angels that cared for her daily. They touched her life and made her stay there wonderful. Each are a gift from God, and she loved you all dearly. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Michael Paul Hopkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Shuler Family Cemetery in Sugar Grove. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Sheets Family.