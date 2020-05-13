CHILHOWIE, Va. Floyd L. Sheets, 99, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Abingdon, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Effie Sheets; two brothers, Neal and Luther Sheets; and a sister, Pearl Hawkins. Floyd was born in Chilhowie, on April 3, 1921, to the late Roe and Lottie Sheets. Floyd and his late wife, Effie were longtime members of the Chilhowie Christian Church. Mr. Sheets retired from Brunswick after 30 years. He is survived by his son, Ralph E. Sheets of Abingdon, and Carolyn Helmer of Chilhowie; and stepson, James Richardson of Taylors Valley. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Mt. View Cemetery in Chilhowie, with the Rev. Frank Branson officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living for their loving care of Floyd over the past two years. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Sheets family.

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Sheets as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

