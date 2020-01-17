Ethel Belle Updyke Shaver, age 100, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, peacefully at her home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Blountville Presbyterian Church in Blountville, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Knisley officiating. The committal and interment will be held at Holston Grove Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tenn. following the service. Pallbearers will be Brad Shaver, Rex Shaver, Collin Waldron, Matthew Waldron, Tim Ferguson and Jim Penley. Honorary pallbearers will be Elliott Waldron, Charles Mann, Carson Mann, and Quin Mann. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Blountville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 424, Blountville, TN 37617 are appreciated. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Shaver and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
