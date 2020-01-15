Ethel Belle Updyke Shaver, age 100, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was born on September 13, 1919, in Bland, Va., a daughter of the late Junius Marcellus and Ada Lee Davis Updyke. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Rex Morrell Shaver; brothers, Junius Updyke, Gilmer Updyke and Garland Updyke; and sister, Edith Harmon. Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She lived for over a century, exactly 100 years and four months to the day; born on the 13th day of the month and passed on the 13th day of the month. She lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the turn of the Century, and everything in between. Ethel was a devoted member of Blountville Presbyterian Church, a meticulous record keeper, and a congregant of gospel music. She had an admirable affection for a simple way of life and represented an era long gone one of neatness, politeness, and orderliness. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Waldron and husband Eugene; son, Larry Shaver and wife, Claudia; grandchildren, Christina Mann, Dr. Bradly Shaver and wife, Vivian Ann, Jennifer Shaver Friedel and husband, Dr. Curt, Matthew Waldron and wife, Lauren, Collin Waldron and wife, Leann, and Ashton Waldron; great-grandchildren, Quin Mann, Charles Mann, Carson Mann, Rex Shaver, Analee Shaver, Adalida Friedel, Gilbert Friedel, Ansley Waldron, Elliott Waldron, and Amelia Waldron; special nephew, Ed Updyke; and several other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Blountville Presbyterian Church in Blountville, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Knisley officiating. The committal and interment will be held at Holston Grove Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tenn. following the service. Pallbearers will be Brad Shaver, Rex Shaver, Collin Waldron, Matthew Waldron, Tim Ferguson and Jim Penley. Honorary pallbearers will be Elliott Waldron, Charles Mann, Carson Mann, and Quin Mann. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Blountville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 424, Blountville, TN 37617 are appreciated. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Vickie Salyer, Marie Garland, Wilma Casey and Sherrie Trivett for their devoted and loving care of Mrs. Shaver. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Shaver and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.