Helen Kelly Sharrett, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Schoolfield, Va., and had her home in Bristol for the last 75 years. She was a faithful member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years and loved her class members and her circle ladies. Along with her parents, William and Elva Kelly she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Edward Sharrett; two brothers, Bud and Carl; one sister, Audrey; and grandson, Scott. Survivors include three daughters, Judy (Jack) King, Karen (Don) Dawson, and Connie Sharrett; four sons, Mike, Mark, Alan (Trenaria) and Tim (Kim) Sharrett; ten grandchildren, Sarah King, Jeff (Heather) King, Joey (Trea) South, Lauryn, Derek, and Summer Dawson, David Sharrett, Jon Eaton, Beth (Randy) Fisher, Ben (Summer) Sharrett, Danielle, Isaac (Katie) Sharrett and Evan Sharrett; great-grandchildren, Jack, Bodie and Finn King, Quinn South, Easton Fisher, and Oscar, Luke, Juliet and Natalie Sharrett. The funeral service will be conducted at 5 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Euclid Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. Pallbearers will be her immediate family. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of her favorite causes which were Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, The Gideons and Samaritan's Purse. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Sharrett family.
