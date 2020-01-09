Sharpe, Lilburn "Mickey" Mitchell

Lilburn "Mickey" Mitchell Sharpe ABILENE, Texas Lilburn "Mickey" Mitchell Sharpe passed away unexpectedly in Abilene, Texas, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Mickey was born in Bristol on November 30, 1961. He was preceded in death by his late father, Roscoe Lilburn Sharpe. After graduating from Tennessee High School in 1980, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he retired after 20 years of service to our country. Later, he followed in his father's footsteps and drove 18 wheelers. He enjoyed traveling the country and seeing new sites, (especially NFL football stadiums!) Mickey never met a stranger and loved witnessing about his Lord and Savior. He stayed in contact with many of his High School classmates in Bristol and everyone enjoyed his "God Bless, Good Morning" Facebook posts. Everyone knew Mickey was a huge football fan and followed his Dallas Cowboys team religiously. Surviving is his beloved mother, June Sharpe; brother, David Sharpe (Teresa); sister, Donna Sharpe Hammett (David); son, Daniel Sharpe (Tisha); nephew, Kyle Sharpe (Heather); and niece, Mallory Hammett. Mickey will be buried in Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene.
