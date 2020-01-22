Paul Thomas Shaffer, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born on May 27, 1942, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Melvin and Birtie Felty Shaffer. Paul was a self-employed mechanic. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Jack, Bobby and Frankie Shaffer; and sister, Mary Ann Keesee. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Diane Shaffer; daughter, Lisa Vanover and husband, Gary; sons, Steve Shaffer, and Melvin Shaffer and wife, Missy; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Randall Shaffer and wife, Charlene, Richard Shaffer and wife, Gillie, Donnie Shaffer, and Wayne Shaffer; sisters, Helen Baker, Jeanette Bright, Linda Feathers, and June Poe and husband, Myron. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Shaffer and the Rev. Richard Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
