Kendra Nicole Shaffer, age 17, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born on July 10, 2002, in Bristol, Tenn. and was a lifelong resident of Bluff City. Kendra struggled with complications from Rett Syndrome. Kendra enjoyed her country music and loved to go shoppy (going bye-bye). Survivors include her grandmother who she considered "Mom", Rhonda Jones; grandfather who she considered "Pap", Tim Jones; mother, April Shaffer; brother, Caysen Shaffer; aunt, Robin "Rara" Fout; aunt, Brandy Smiley; uncle and aunt, David and Mandy Bowman; uncle, Brandon "Bubba" Jones; uncle, Mark Phillippi; and very special family friend, Amber Turner. The funeral service for Kendra will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. Burial will follow at Crumley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Maxim Health Care for their special care and kindness shown to Kendra. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

