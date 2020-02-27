Shade, Charlene Ratcliff

Charlene Ratcliff Shade, 69, of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Blair "Ham" Ratcliff, and is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Cary Renforth Shade; daughters, Leah King (Charlie) and Leigh Bailey; sons, Raymond "Trey" Baggett III and Charles Shade (Shawna); eight grandchildren; sister, Dee Dee Frye (Monty); brother, Aldo "Larry" Ratcliff; many nieces and nephews and a large circle of extended family and friends. Charlene was the first baby girl born in T. K. McKee Hospital in Saltville, Va. and she graduated from R. B. Worthy High School. After she retired from Philip Morris U.S.A., where she was an Executive Administrative Assistant, she became an avid golfer and loved crocheting and making her famous peanut butter fudge, but her greatest blessing in life was taking care of her family and others in need. Services will be private. The family suggest making donations in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
