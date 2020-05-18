ABINGDON, Va. William "Billy" Frank Sexton, age 65, passed on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Johnson City Medical Center. Billy was a 1974 graduate of John Battle High School and attended Virginia Highlands Community College. He was a six year veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a former employee of Food Country USA. Billy is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Chatfield Sexton; and nephew, Travis David Sexton. He is survived by his father, Captain William "Bill" Sexton, U.S.M.C. Retired; brother, David Sexton; and niece, Mary Shannon Sexton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Roger Phelps and Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Interment will be private in Mountain Home National Veterans Cemetery. Those wishing to view the service online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of William Frank "Billy" Sexton is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, 276-623-2700.
Service information
2:00PM
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
