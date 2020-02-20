Sexton, Tammy Sue

BRISTOL, Va. Tammy Sue Sexton, age 58, passed away on February 19, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Tammy was born in Titusville, Fla., on February 16, 1962. She had lived in the Bristol area most of her life and had attended Shakesville Church of Christ. Tammy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Tammy was preceded in death by her son, Travis Sexton and her parents. Tammy is survived by her husband, David Sexton; daughter, Mary Shannon Sexton of Abingdon; and sister, Sharon Scarborough of Myrtle Beach, S.C. A memorial service may be conducted at a later date. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Tammy Sue Sexton and her family are in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Sexton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments