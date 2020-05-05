OraDell "Peanut" Stone Sexton, 88, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center, Abingdon, Va. She was born in Raleigh, N.C., on December 23, 1931, a daughter of the late Gaither and Maggie Stone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Sexton; seven brothers, Joe Stone, Fred Stone, Willard "Red" Stone, Graham Stone, Fuller Stone, John Stone, and Gaither Stone; and one sister, Mary Stone Tripp. She had lived in Washington County, Va. for many years before moving to Bristol, Va. in the early 1990's. She loved playing bingo and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. Ora is survived by one daughter, Mary Ann Houge of Bristol, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine companion and life line, Popeye. Due to restrictions from COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. with Dr. Charles Sherfey officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date once the restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 220 Old Airport Road, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Sexton and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
