MARION, Va. Lois Blevins Sexton, age 93, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home. When you think "salt of the earth", you automatically think of Lois "Mamaw" Sexton. She loved her family and would bring them together every Sunday after church for dinner for more than 30-50 people with bowls full of mashed potatoes, macaroni, and pork chops as big as your head. Christmas Eve was a lively time with everybody at her home and everybody got a present. Miss Lois created a lifetime of memories for her children and all of her grandchildren. She loved her Lord and was a charter member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, attending for as long as she could physically make it. For years she has been ready to Go Home; and there is no doubt where she is now. Her love for quilts, Bibles at weddings and gentle presence will be missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne J. Sexton; children, Sharon Rouse and Odell Sexton; parents, Luther and Lizzie Blevins; sister, Lily Mae Williams; grandchildren, Avery Grace Coley and Lindsey Jane Coley. Lois is survived by her daughter, Martha Coley and husband, Roger; son, Arnold Sexton, all of Marion, Va.; sisters, Alice Gillispie of Detroit, Mich., and Nana Musser of Rural Retreat, Va.; brothers, Bobby Joe Blevins and wife, Jane, of Chilhowie, Va., Paul Luther Blevins and wife, Mary, and Danny Blevins and wife, Brenda, all of Marion, Va.; over 60 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Rose Lawn Mausoleum with Pastor Ryan Cox officiating. Burial will follow. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Rose Lawn Mausoleum. To share memories of Lois Blevins Sexton, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Lois' family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Service information
May 26
Graveside Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
May 26
Visitation At The Mausoleum
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation At The Mausoleum begins.
May 26
Final Resting Place
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Final Resting Place begins.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Megan Boswell indicted on 11 counts of false reports
-
Sullivan County authorities respond to car crash in pond off Walnut Hill Road
-
Watch Now: Bristol Tennessee’s last dry cleaner fights to stay open amid pandemic closures
-
Bristol, Va. apartment complex reports one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19
-
2020 THOMPSON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE FINALIST: Peyton Carter, Abingdon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.