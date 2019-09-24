Sexton, Ken

Ken Sexton, 47, left a void in this world and in the hearts of those he loved so well when he died unexpectedly at his home in Bristol on Friday, September 20, 2019. A devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and stepfather, Ken quietly and faithfully enriched the lives of those who knew and loved him. A lifelong Bristol resident, Ken was born November 23, 1971 and graduated from John Battle High School. Ken was a machinist for 17 years at Master Model Craft. He often put his skills to work helping others. When Ken wasn't tinkering in his home shop or busy at work, he'd likely as not be hunting in the woods or fishing on an area lake or river, often with his greatest love, his wife Dana, by his side. Ken leaves many to grieve his passing. They include his wife of nine years, Dana King Sexton, of the home; father and mother, Kenneth and Jean Sexton, of Bristol, Va.; a sister, Tina Perry and husband Roy, of Cleveland, Va.; a brother, Terry Sexton of Greenville, S.C.; a special cousin, Scott Sexton; a special friend who stuck as close as a brother, Larry Melvin; stepsons, Brock and Rob Royston and Jared Riddle; and extended family members and co-workers whom he considered family. Ken was a steady, quiet, dependable presence in the lives of many. He was kind, loving and generous. A graveside service for Ken will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery with Jason Collins officiating. Honorary pallbearers include Scott Sexton, Larry Melvin, Mitch King, Justin King, Cody Webb, Eric Norwood and the shop employees at Master Model Craft. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.