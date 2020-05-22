ATKINS, Va. William "Bill" Sexton Jr., age 82, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home in Atkins, Va. Frank Sinatra did it his way, but he didn't have a thing on Bill. He could do just about everything. Bill cut every tree and built his own log home that was very unique. He owned his own business and enjoyed his work and people; and he loved his second family from Joey's Country Kitchen. If he wasn't hanging out at Lowe's fussing about how much everything cost, he'd be found driving the roads, talking on the phone, or watching wrestling. He was a supporter of his community - a charter member of the Atkins Volunteer Fire Department and active in his church, Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, and could keep his tobacco in his mouth through the church service without spitting. Bill was a tough guy who left his family many memories to enjoy. Bill Sexton will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cicereo and Ethel Sexton; and loving wife, Donna R. Sexton. Bill is survived by his sons, John Mark Sexton of Valdosta, Ga., and Andrew Walter Sexton and wife, Veronica, of Bagdad, Ariz.; a number of half brothers and sisters; three grandchildren, Julia, Jackson, and Chase; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Barbara Freeman; and devoted and caring neighbor, Tommy Reedy. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the Davis Memorial United Methodist Church pavilion with social distancing regulations and procedures. Services will begin at 2 p.m. at the pavilion with Pastor Harry Howe officiating and Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of SWVA, 1155 North 4th Street, Wytheville VA 24382. To share memories of William "Bill" Sexton Jr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Bill's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
