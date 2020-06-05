Christopher Joseph Sexton, 30, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. Chris "CJ" was born in Dearborn, Mich., and brought as a little boy in June of '95 to Tenn. He was a graduate of TN High in 2008. He was a great father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a jokester who loved making everyone laugh. Chris loved riding motorcycles, and loved racing. He never knew a stranger, and would give someone in need the shirt off of his back. He was of the Christian faith. Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe and Betty Sexton; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Mary McDavid. He is survived by his wife, Ashley Sexton; children, Kaleb, Mikayla, Gavin, and Johanna; mother, Sharon and husband, Rick Utsman; father, Joe and wife, Tammy Sexton; brothers, Joey McDavid (Paula), Ryan Adkins; sisters, Lindsey Cowden (Matt), Heather Collings; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and pet snake, "Smalls". The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Blountville, Tenn. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Sexton family.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Sexton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.