Artie Mae Sexton, age 87, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 2, 1932, in Ashe County, N.C., a daughter of the late Thomas William and Chessie Mae Shepherd Woodards. Artie was a CNA in Medina County, Ohio. She was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Sexton; and son, Thomas Sexton. She is survived by sons, James E. Sexton Jr., Bobby Sexton, Charles Sexton, Daniel Sexton, Timothy Sexton, Dennis Sexton and Larry Sexton; daughter, Janet Sexton Fuson; seventeen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Ann Wiley. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Baker officiating. Entombment will follow the service in the Mountain View Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Tim Sexton, Charles Sexton, Bob Sexton, Dennis Sexton, Nathan Sexton and Audie Fuson. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.