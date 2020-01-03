Matilda Jane Paty Seward peacefully went to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Dominion Senior Living Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late John Collins Paty and Olive Bingham Paty. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Evans Seward. A worship service to the praise of God will be conducted Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Lester and the Rev. Douglas Grove-DeJarnett officiating. Matthew Brickey will be the organist. Following the service the family will welcome friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Afterwards, a brief graveside service will be conducted in the Monte Vista Memorial Park at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rise Up!, 1500 E. Millard Street, PO Box 4426, Johnson City, TN 37602, 423-610-1242, www.riseupforkids.com in memory of Til. Please visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Memories and condolences also may be shared. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Seward Family.