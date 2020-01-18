Settles, David Luther

MARION, Va. David Luther Settles, age 62, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Bland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bastian, Va. David was born in Martinsville, Va. to the late David G. Settles and Mamie Smith Tibbs. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his stepfather David Tibbs, and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Settles, of the home; three children to include David Lee Settles of the home; several brothers and sisters to include special sister, Betty Havens; special aunt, Christine Chittum; three grandchildren; and several nieces, and nephews. In keeping with David's wishes, all services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Settles Family.

To plant a tree in memory of David Settles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments