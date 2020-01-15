Bernard "Bernie" Separ of Bristol, Va., passed away quietly at his home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 85. Bernie was born to the late Michael and Elizabeth Separ in North Arlington, N.J. He served in the United States Navy after graduating from high school. Bernie, with his beloved wife Cecelia "Ceil" Separ and children, moved to Bristol in 1971, to work at the then-new Reynolds Metals plant, where Bernie retired as Plant Manager in 1996. Bernie also served the City of Bristol in several different capacities and took great pride in his community. After retirement, Bernie could be found playing golf at the Bristol Country Club, and enjoying time with his five grandchildren and then his nine great-grandchildren. Bernie is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Ceil, and their four children: Patricia Tolley of Winston-Salem, N.C.,, Sharon Separ (John) of Arlington, Va., Janet Stevens (Todd) of Bristol, Va., and Michael Separ (Kimberly) of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by five adoring grandchildren, Derek Tolley (Lauren) of Advance, N.C.;, Nicholas Stevens (Bridgett) of Chesapeake, Va., Daniel Stevens (Lindsey) of Bristol, Va., Jacob Zucker of Tel Aviv, Israel, and Samantha Zucker of Arlington, Va. He left behind nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael "Mickey" Separ (Kathy) of Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, Elizabeth "BettyAnn" Separ Feniak, of Silver Spring, Md.; and a brother-in-law, Stuart Scher (Kathy) of Elizabeth, NJ. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, with Father Chris Hess officiating. Committal services and inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or St. Anne's Church in Bristol, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Separ and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services (276) 669-6141.