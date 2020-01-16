Bernard "Bernie" Separ Bernard "Bernie" Separ, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away quietly at his home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 85. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, with Father Chris Hess officiating. Committal Services and Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or St. Anne's Church in Bristol, Va. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Separ and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services (276) 669-6141.
In memory
