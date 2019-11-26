BRISTOL, Va. Nancy Adeline Seneker Edwards, age 87, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 after a period of declining health. A lifelong resident of the Halls Bottom/High Point community of Bristol, Va., she was born on November 11, 1932, to George McClellan Seneker and Lula Virginia White Seneker. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, George "Mack" Seneker Jr. and David Kingsolving Seneker; and son, Gary Kendall Edwards. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Edwards Colley of Bristol, Virginia; grandsons, Steven (Jessica) and Stuart Colley; and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Caris Hospice, Laurel Family Drug, and caregiver, Judy Nelson for the kindness and care shown Ms. Edwards. Special thanks to friends, Bob and Delaine Shupe, neighbor and friend, Larry Booher, and especially Jessica Colley for her help and love during Ms. Edwards' illness. Drop-in visitation will be at daughter, Linda Colley's home 15234 Old Jonesboro Road Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Association at http://www.juvenilearthritis.org/. Donations can also be mailed at 8549 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 103 Beverly Hills, California 90211. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the Edwards family.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY. EXPECT ADVISORY LEVEL WINDS TO BEGIN IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTHERN PLATEAU, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS LATE TONIGHT. ADVISORY LEVEL WINDS SHOULD SPREAD INTO THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTHERN TENNESSEE VALLEY AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AROUND OR SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&