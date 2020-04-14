Selfe, Frankie

Frankie Selfe, age 90, passed away on April 11, 2020, where she resided at Oakmont at Gordon Park in memory care in Bristol, Va. since last year. Frankie lived most her life in Dickenson County. She was a graduate of Dickenson Memorial High School and a member of Clintwood Baptist Church. She also belonged to the Extension Homemaker's Club for many years and thoroughly enjoyed sewing, quilting and canning. A lifelong gardener, Frankie found great joy in tending and nurturing the plants and flowers that filled and surrounded her home. Plants that she lovingly started have made their way into the homes of many family and friends over the years. Plant cuttings could always be found growing in her kitchen window, waiting to be sent to new homes or to simply add another dose of happiness to her own home. Above all she was devoted to her family. Frankie was born in Omaha, Va. on March 9, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Newton and Lura (Poe) Mullins and wife of the late Arthur Selfe. She was mother to Brenda (Jimmy) Reynolds of Riner, Va., Gwen (Mike) Edwards of Clintwood, Scotty Selfe of Clintwood, and the late Melissa (Donald) Slone of Clintwood. Frankie was the proud "Granny" to grandchildren, Stephanie (Anthony) Crotty of Christiansburg, Va., Matthew (Angela) Reynolds of Riner, Va., Ashleigh Edwards of Venice Beach, Calif., Katie (Dave) Stiltner of Lexington, Ky., Wesley (Beth) Slone of Clintwood, and Jordan (Becca) Slone of Pound. She had two step granddaughters, Amy Slone and Katrina Slone of Kentucky. She was a loving "GiGi" to 12 great-grandchildren under the age of 11. Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, an infant brother, brothers, Jackson Mullins and Coy Mullins; sisters, Condalee Mullins and Martha Hamilton Woodson; her daughter, Melissa Slone; and her great-grandson, Jacob Crotty. Survivors also include siblings, Roy (Sue) Mullins of Clintwood, Gay Mullins of Clintwood, Joel (Linda) Mullins of New Bern N.C., Nina Bowers of Kingsport, Tenn., Dr. Benny (Kristin) Mullins of Bristol, Va., Danny Mullins of Wise, Va., and Larry (Patricia) Mullins of Christiansburg, Va. A private graveside service will be conducted in the Phipps Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. with clergyman Joe Hutchinson officiating. Mullins Funeral Home will be live stream the graveside service through Mullins Funeral Home Facebook media at 1 p.m. For those who would like to take part, please be on our Facebook page at service time. Burial will follow after graveside service. Due to the covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at Clintwood Baptist Church at a later date. Pallbearers will be Jordan Slone, Wesley Slone, Jackie Mullins, Matthew Reynolds, Rob Mullins and Anthony Crotty. Honorary pallbearers will be Scotty Selfe, Jimmy Reynolds, Mike Edwards, Donald Slone, and Dave Stiltner Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Selfe family. Online condolences may be made online at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net.
