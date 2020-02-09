Sharon Eileen Scott, age 72, of Abingdon, Va., joined her husband in the presence of the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Campbell Scott and Esther Pauline Stout Scott; husband of 25 years, Thomas Franklin Scott; brother, Tony Scott; sister, Jennifer Browning; and brother-in-law, John Browning. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy O'Dell and husband, Chad, of Bristol, Tenn.; son, Thomas Franklin Scott Jr. and wife, Alice, of Abingdon; brother, Jeff Scott and wife, Phyllis, of Abingdon; sister-in-law, Jettye Minton of Kingsland, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Emily Deel, Thomas Franklin Scott III, Saraphine Scott, Olivia Scott, Carson Bussey, Trey O'Dell, and Emily O'Dell; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Chaplain Danny Thompson officiating. Thomas Franklin Scott III, Chad O'Dell, Trey O'Dell, Eric Bradley, Billy Bradley, Kameron Bradley, Austin Bradley, Allen Ratliff, Brian Neely, and Ricky Minton, will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Sharon Eileen Scott is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Scott, Sharon Eileen
Service information
Feb 11
Graveside
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
Abingdon, VA 24210
