Fred C. Scott, age 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rich Valley, Va. a son to the late Robert and Cora Atwell Scott. Fred retired from the Bristol, Va. Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Angela Scott and Lisa Scott. Survivors include son, Michael Scott; daughter, Renee Scott; grandchildren, Michael Scott, Cierra Scott, Kewan Brown, Casey Scott, and Amanda Scott; brother, Hobart Scott; and sister, Mae Dillman. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home and at Bradley Funeral Home in Marion on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Zion Methodist Church Cemetery in Ceres, Va. following the visitiaton. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net.
