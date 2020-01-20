Scott, Donna "June" Estep

Donna "June" Estep Scott JONESVILLE, Va. Donna "June" Estep Scott, 89, was greeted at Heaven's Gate in the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 18, 2020, where I'm sure Dan was waiting for her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dan Scott. June was born on May 18, 1930 to Ressie and Paul Estep and lived the majority of her life in the Flatwoods community of Jonesville, Va. She was blessed with four children, Angela Turley (Bill), Jan Long (Chris), Danny (Alice) and Rick; four grandchildren, Bart (Heather) Long, Alison Turley (Danny) Jessee, Emily Scott (Will) Crabtree and Kendrea Scott Hensley (Andrew); and six great-grandchildren, that were the light of her life, Rylan Jessee, Will Jessee, Benett Jessee, Gant Long, Gatlin Long and Asa Crabtree. She was a member of Russell Chapel United Methodist Church and attended Thompson Settlement Baptist Church for most of her life. She was a member of the Lee County Garden Club, where she served as President and on many other committees over the years, her favorite actives included decorating the Christmas tree at the Lee County Courthouse and planting flowers at the Lee Health and Rehab Center. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Most of her life she worked side by side with her husband Dan, where they owned and operated Dan Scott's Grocery. She was known throughout the region for her beautifully decorated and delicious wedding, birthday and other occasion cakes. She shared her love of cake decorating by teaching classes at Mountain Empire Community College. June enjoyed going with friends to attend art classes. Her water color and oil paintings won many awards at the local fair. Her kindness and generosity was a silent witness as she gave many a hands up when they were in need. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Thompson Settlement Cemetery. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery. A special thanks to Dr. Jill Couch-Cox and special caregivers Melinda Vowell, Karin Dean, Sue Miles, Patty Cope and Mountain Region Home Health Services who selflessly assisted in Mrs. Scott's care. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Thompson Settlement Baptist Church or Jonesville First Baptist Church Family Life Center. Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Scott family.
Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Robinette Funeral Home (Jonesville)
Jonesville, VA 24263
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
7:00PM
Robinette Funeral Home (Jonesville)
Jonesville, VA 24263
