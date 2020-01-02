MARION, Va. Sharon Johnson Schrader, age 75, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, in Johnson City Medical Center. Sharon was a faithful member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church and was employed at Francis Marion Manor Nursing Home for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter R. and Pauline Jones Johnson; brother, Kenneth Johnson; and sister, Carol Johnson. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sheila Elledge and husband, Bucky of Marion, Va.; sister, Lois Helmandollar and husband, Wayne of Bristol, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Howard Johnson of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Dustin Ernest and Kaitlyn Elledge; step-granddaughter, Casey Elledge; nieces and nephews, Jay Johnson and wife, Tracy and Terri Dattilo and husband, Kevin, Kenny Johnson and Travis Johnson. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Marion, Va. with Pastor James Bangle and Pastor Joe Shumate officiating. Inurnment will follow in Ebenezer Lutheran Church Columbarium. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. To share memories of Sharon Johnson Schrader, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Sharon's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
