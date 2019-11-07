Schmitt, George John

George John Schmitt passed peacefully into Heaven on Monday, November 4, 2019, after a wonderful 89 years. George was born on July 7, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late George and Elizabeth Schmitt. George grew up a self proclaimed "city kid" in Hamilton playing baseball with his childhood friend Joe Nuxhall of Cincinnati Reds fame and causing mischief when the opportunity presented itself. George attended parochial school and Hamilton Catholic High School and was a star athlete lettering in baseball, basketball and football. George received a basketball scholarship to the University of Cincinnati and received a degree in mechanical engineering from Xavier University. During high school, his family "moved to the farm" and he fell in love. George happened to catch a ride one day from Ed Zimmerman despite his sister Shirley telling Ed not to pick George up because he had broken her boyfriend's leg in a high school football game. George and Shirley started a journey that day that lasted over 62 years, were married in 1953 and became parents in July of 1968 with the birth of their daughter Jillanne Brendel and she was the apple of his eye from that day forward. George was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he spent time in Japan near the end of the Korean War. George and Shirley and Ed and Susan Zimmerman bought a farm together in 1961 in Delaware, Ohio raising crops, hogs and livestock and it is still being farmed today by his nephew Ed Zimmerman III. In 1975, George, Shirley and Jill moved to Bristol, Tenn. where George worked at Bristol Compressor until he retired in 1995. He and Shirley moved to Oldham County, Kentucky in 1998 to be near his daughter and granddaughter, Hannah Raggard and son-in-law, Rick Raggard. In 2011, He welcomed a new son-in-law, Wayne and grandson, Austin into his home and family and in 2012, another grandson, Chase came along and became his "ole pal". Never one to be idle, George enjoyed and encouraged hobbies. He loved to watch his granddaughter play softball, built wooden ships, worked in the yard, collected many things and made it a tradition of seeing the Oak Ridge Boys in concert at the Kentucky State Fair every year. A kid at heart, one of George's favorite things to do after retiring was decorating the house every year for Christmas and won the neighborhood-decorating contest numerous times and was already working on topping his win in 2018. George was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Shirley Lou Zimmerman Schmitt; his brother, John Schmitt; his sister, Mary Dickerson (Dave); and nephew, Mark Schmitt. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Wayne Richards; his grandchildren, Hannah Raggard, Austin Richards, and Chase Richards; his sister-in-law, Marianne Schmitt; his brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Sylvia Zimmerman; his nephews, Ed Zimmerman III (Lori), Chris Zimmerman and John Schmitt (Ann); his nieces, Jenny (Dave) Morris, Lisa Vennefron, Theresa Schmitt (Larry Lewis), Melinda Motley (Tim), Tina Deppe (Fred) and Marty Dickerson (Mickey Condon); and many great-nephews and nieces and several great-great nephews and nieces. He leaves behind wonderful memories with his beloved family, friends, neighbors, and his sweet little Sophie dog. His life will be celebrated this Friday, November 8, 2019, with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. and funeral Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home in Lagrange, Kentucky at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Darrtown Cemetery in Darrtown, Ohio.
