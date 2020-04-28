CHILHOWIE, Va. Charles S. Schmidtka, age 60, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Charles was born in Oneida, N.Y. to the late Myron and Elva Mae Harrington Schmidtka. Charles served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He also dedicated much of his life to serving in the life saving crew field, helping those in need. He was a member of Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Fiore Ambulance Service, both of N.Y., Glade Spring Volunteer Life Saving Crew, Saltville Rescue Squad, and the Mount Rogers Fire & Rescue. He attended Faith Fellowship Church in Chilhowie, Va. Charles also loved to camp, fish, and was an avid hunter. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, Tammy. They were always together and loved spending time with one another. He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Lynn Schmidtka; children, Christy Schmidtka, Frederick Ziedner, Stephanie Schmidtka, and Joseph Ambs, all of N.Y.; and many grandchildren, and other loving family and friends also survive. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the Schmidtka Family.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
FOOTBALL: Heath Miller now enjoying life in retirement
-
Stimulus Checks: 3 Things Social Security Beneficiaries Need to Know
-
Radford man arrested after trying to prevent woman from taking her child to hospital; 2-year-old later died
-
Mitchell, Harper
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.