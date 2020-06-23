CHILHOWIE, Va. Charles S. Schmidtka, age 60, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Chilhowie is serving the Schmidtka Family.

