MARION, Va. Mary Katherine Sawyer Oakes, age 66, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home in Marion, Va. Kathy was born in Marion, Va., on March 29, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tilman Harmon and Ruby Richardson Taylor, and father of her children, Buck Sawyer. Kathy was a kind, sweet, loving person that had a loving big heart. She enjoyed working in her flowers, and especially her sweet companion, Tinkerbell. She is survived by her children, Lynn Ashby and husband, Keith, Buck "BJ" Sawyer and wife, Sheila, Myra Hamm, and Ryan Sawyer; brother, Jr. Taylor; sisters, Tammie Taylor and Robin, Janice Bowman and husband, Punk, and Cindy Combs and husband, Paul, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends to include special family Ray Kirby, Damian Ellis, and Letcher "Runt" Wagoner. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Oakes family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments