Sanders, Susan Pierce Holloway

SALTVILLE, Va. Susan Pierce Holloway Sanders, age 60, passed away at her home on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born and raised in Broadford, Va. Susan was a member of the Roberts Chapel United Methodist Church and was pianist there for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Holloway Jr. and Laverne Hicks Holloway; brother, John W. "Boo" Holloway III; and special aunt, Ruth Holloway Clark. Susan is survived by her husband of 40 plus years, Terry D. Sanders; son, Ryan W. Sanders (Ashley); daughter, Sarah K. Sanders (Josh); grandchildren, Lakyn, Madelyn, Brady, Bryce, Joshua and Patrick; and special pets, Lady, Maggie, Jersey and Lola. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Roberts Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Andrews, Pastor Donnie Bailey and Pastor Scott Spence officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roberts Chapel United Methodist Church Children's Fund, 2326 Saltville Hwy, Saltville, VA 24370, Attn: Drema Neal. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Susan Holloway Sanders family.
