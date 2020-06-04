James Edward "Jim" Sanders, 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his residence. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Grace Point Church, Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Friday at the church with Mr. Barry Poff and Pastor Steve Sneed officiating. A private interment will be at the V.A. National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Grace Point Church for Orphans Worldwide, 1318 Shelby St., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Sanders and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
