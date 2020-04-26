Sanders, Elmer "Bill" W.

Elmer "Bill" W. Sanders, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Coeburn, Va. He was a wonderful man of Godly faith and a beloved father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He had a wonderful sense of humor and knew just when to brighten your spirit with a silly joke or a funny story. He was quick to compliment and humble when praised. He cared for others and spent much more time making other's lives better than doing for himself. He was universally loved by all who knew him and he touched thousands with his kindness. Elmer and his wife Pat started the gospel group Valley Way Gospel Singers. They have traveled and sang all over the area rejoicing in the Lord for over fifty years. Elmer worked for Piggly Wiggly for almost forty years as the manager of the meat dept and store manager. After retirement in 1992 he continued to work at various jobs. Eventually going to work for Cross Roads Point, owned by his daughter Diane and husband Bobby Collins, until about six weeks ago when his health began to fail. He took pride in a job well done. He had a love for old cars and collectible model cars. He took great pride in his 1965 Volkswagen Bug and his 1949 Ford. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Pat; son, David and Sharon of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter, Diane and Bobby Collins of Coeburn, Va.; granddaughters, Jamie and Josh Clark of Cedar Bluff, Va.; Lori and Jonathan Jackson of Charlotte, N.C., Bobbi Jean and Steve Jones of Coeburn, Va., Brandi and Kory Bostic of Big Stone Gap, Va., Rebecca and David McPhail Charlotte, N.C.; grandsons, Ben and Megan Sanders of Charlotte, N.C., John-Paul Parker New Orleans, La., widow of grandson, John Adam Collins, Elsie Collins; brothers, AC and Arlene Sanders of Wise, Va., Denver and Alice Sanders of Seco, Ky.; sister, Brenda and Elmer Justice of Wise, Va.; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nora and Marvin Sanders of Wise, Va.; and grandson, John Adam Collins of Coeburn, Va. We will always remember his laughter, kindness, biblical teachings, testimony of faith and whistling around the house. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, come and go visitation will be held at Estes Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Greenwood Acres with Dr. Tom Renfro and Don Hawkins officiating. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Coeburn in Mr. Sander's honor.
