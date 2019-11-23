Sams, Clark D.

Clark D. Sams, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the age of 77. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Sams; father, George Sams; brother, George Sams; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Sonny Gregory; brother, Charles Sams; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Jim Tackett; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Albert Buchanan; brother and sister-in-law, Herman and Judy Sams; and father and mother-in-law, George and Nelle Shepherd. Clark proudly served in the United States Army and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tennessee. Clark is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Shepherd Sams; his highly intelligent daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jake Wilbert; his awesomely talented son and daughter-in-law, Evan and Caitlin Sams; his amazingly supportive brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Brenda Sams; and the apple of his eye grandchildren, Molly and Kane Wilbert. If you had the honor of knowing Clark, you know what a special, kind, and loving man he was. You also know how he gave to others, whether he was giving you his time, lending an ear to listen, feeding a hungry belly, providing monetary support, educating you about history and Native Americans and making you an arrowhead, or giving guidance and advice. You also know through a conversation that he'd tell you, "I'm praying for you. All of you." Clark was a funny man- he could pull the best pranks on his children and laugh at the pranks his children pulled on each other, or him and Vicki. He was an adventurous man- he never missed out on a good roller coaster, a fast drive down the highway, a camping trip, or a field trip with a bunch of kids. Clark was a barber by profession and a teacher by nature. If you ever had the opportunity to sit in Clark's chair for a haircut you were in for a treat. First off, you had a great barber/stylist. Second, you had someone who would listen to your problems, your exciting announcements, your family updates, and more- and I mean, really listen. He didn't always solicit advice, but I daresay when he did, it was sound. Clark would want you to remember him as a lover of Jesus and a man who reasured his family more than life itself. Clark is to be celebrated! His life was a gift to those who knew him. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Avalon Hospice Care, especially April, Krista, Becki, and Kellee, for their loving care of Clark. The family would also like to thank Lori Watson for her time and care for Clark. A Celebration of Life Service will occur on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tenn. The family invites you to join them during this special time to celebrate Clark's life. A reception will follow to visit with family in the Education Building from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Clark's body was donated to Restore Life U.S.A. for medical research, therefore, no graveside service will occur. Donations may be made to First Baptist Church in celebration of Clark's life.
