Imogean "Jean" Bragg Salyers, 75, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born in Russell County, Va., on September 21, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. and Alynne Kiser Bragg. She was a member of Maple Grove Community Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Gobble; sons-in-law, Eddie Gobble and Jeff Smith; grandson, Eric Thomas Salyers; sisters, Ruby Dowdy, Erma Sue Mutter, and Betty Rasnake; brother, Thomas James Bragg and wife, Mary Sue. Mama Jean was a devoted-caring mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Leonard Salyers; daughters, Janet Smith and Carolyn Susie Grizzle and husband, James; granddaughter, Miranda V. Osborne and husband, Robert; sister, Ida Bumgardner and husband, Johnny and Rita Burke and husband, Robert; sister-in-law, Louellen Moore and husband, Roger; brother-in-law, Cecil Salyers and wife, Mayola; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special canine companion, Tucker. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held with Pastor Donnie Hopkins officiating. Share memories of Jean and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

