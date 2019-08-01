LEBANON, Va. Roger G. Salyer, age 78, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home. He was born May 2, 1941 in Russell County, Va., son of Harvey Victor and Lena Faye Owens Salyer. He was retired from Pittston Coal Group. Funeral services for Roger G. Salyer will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Myers Vicars officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the Ketron Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:30 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Salyer family.