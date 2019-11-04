Salyer, Elsie Mae

COEBURN, Va. Elsie Mae Salyer, 94, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She was born in Wise County, Virginia, daughter of the late Alford and Martha Holbrook Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hansford James "H.J." Salyer and infant son, Alford Salyer. She was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her one daughter, Margaret Woody and husband, Garry, of Palmyra, Virginia; one son, Ralph Salyer and wife, Pam, of Coeburn, Virginia; two grandchildren, Amanda Baker and husband, Brandon and Aaron Salyer and wife, Ashley; three great-grandchildren, Blake Baker, Allie Salyer, and Aiden Salyer; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Elsie Mae Salyer will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Les Ritchie officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home, in Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast TN and Southwest VA Chapter of The Alzheimer's Association, 207 North Boone Street, Suite 1500, Johnson City, TN 37604, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Online condolences may be sent to the Salyer family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

