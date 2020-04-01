Deborah "Deb" Jackson Salyer, age 60, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 18, 1959, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Va. Deb was a former employee of Valleydale Packing, Moore's Potato Chips and Long John silvers. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church where she loved to work with the children. Deb was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lynn Salyer and father, Marvin Charles Jackson. Survivors include her mother, Lois Ruth Jackson; sister, Karen Eaton and husband, Timmy; nieces, Kellie Monk and husband, Jeff, Katelyn Hicks and husband, Zak; great nieces, Zhoie and Sophie Monk; great nephews, Jhett and Jaxton Hicks; several aunts, uncles, and cousins Due to COVID- 19, graveside services will be private at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastors Mark Hill, Tommy Griffin and David Scott officiating. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Calvary Bible Church. The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses on the 3rd and 4th floors at Bristol Regional Medical Center, the pulmonary team, physical therapy and ICU3. Also a special thanks to Dr. William McCormick, Stefanie Bowie and Zachary Cook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deb's memory, to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Angela Boswell’s father said she wasn’t welcomed back, affidavit states
-
UPDATE: Northam to issue a stay-at-home order for Virginia
-
First Bristol, Va. resident tests positive for COVID-19
-
Sullivan County, Bristol, Tenn. declare state of emergency, safer at home order issued for County
-
Virginia’s leading coal mine halts production amid COVID-19 pandemic
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.