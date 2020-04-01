Deborah "Deb" Jackson Salyer, age 60, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 18, 1959, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Va. Deb was a former employee of Valleydale Packing, Moore's Potato Chips and Long John silvers. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church where she loved to work with the children. Deb was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lynn Salyer and father, Marvin Charles Jackson. Survivors include her mother, Lois Ruth Jackson; sister, Karen Eaton and husband, Timmy; nieces, Kellie Monk and husband, Jeff, Katelyn Hicks and husband, Zak; great nieces, Zhoie and Sophie Monk; great nephews, Jhett and Jaxton Hicks; several aunts, uncles, and cousins Due to COVID- 19, graveside services will be private at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastors Mark Hill, Tommy Griffin and David Scott officiating. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Calvary Bible Church. The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses on the 3rd and 4th floors at Bristol Regional Medical Center, the pulmonary team, physical therapy and ICU3. Also a special thanks to Dr. William McCormick, Stefanie Bowie and Zachary Cook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deb's memory, to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

