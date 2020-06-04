BRISTOL, Va. On June 3, 2020, Agnes Gobble Salyer passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on May 23, 1943, in the Hidden Valley area of Abingdon, Va., and graduated from Greendale High School. Agnes was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and fed multitudes of people. She loved to garden and can foods. Most of all she loved her family and friends. She married her one and only sweetheart, Paul Salyer. They shared 56 years of marriage and had a very happy life in Bristol, Va. They raised four children who adored them both. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Salyer; her mother and father, Arnie and Litty Alice Gobble; and her brother, Dana Gobble. Survivors include her three children, Teresa and husband, Gary Baker, Randy and Angie Booth, and Melisa Salyer; granddaughter, Whitney Jackson; brothers, Cecil and wife, Nancy Gobble, George and wife, Pat Gobble, and Danie Gobble; several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Special thanks to caregiver, Stephanie Phillippi and Ballad Hospice who helped us to keep our mom comfortable in her home. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will held at 2 p.m., in the chapel with Calvin Gobble and Terry Compton officiating. Committal service will follow in the pavilion at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In accordance with Covid-19 state guidelines, social distancing practices and face coverings are requested while inside the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Salyer.

