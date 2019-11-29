Sailor, Edward Joseph "Eddie"

Edward Joseph "Eddie" Sailor, age 48, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Eugene Sailor Sr.; brother, Raymond Eugene Sailor Jr.; and paternal grandmother, Ellen Phoebe "Tinie" Sailor. Eddie is survived by his mother, Candice R. Sailor; sister, Candice Rae Sailor; brother, Nick Sailor, all of the home; niece, Shyanne Rae Wise. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon. There will be no formal services. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Edward Joseph "Eddie" Sailor is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments