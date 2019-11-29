Sailor, Edward Joseph "Eddie"

Edward Joseph "Eddie" Sailor, age 48, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Eugene Sailor Sr.; brother, Raymond Eugene Sailor Jr.; and paternal grandmother, Ellen Phoebe "Tinie" Sailor. Eddie is survived by his mother, Candice R. Sailor; sister, Candice Rae Sailor; brother, Nick Sailor, all of the home; niece, Shyanne Rae Wise. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon. There will be no formal services. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Edward Joseph "Eddie" Sailor is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.