Camilla Anne Ryan, age 67, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Kingsport, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Nicola Harrington and Lorraine Ryan-Hearl; stepsons, Ron Ryan and Jim Ryan. She was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 20, 1952 and came to the U.S. in 1979 after she married James Ryan MSgt USAF where she lived the remaining years as a military wife and mother.
