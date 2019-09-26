Helen V. Harlow Rutter Helen V. Harlow Rutter, age 98, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born on September 12, 1921, a daughter of the late Christopher C. and Addie Stout Harlow, and she has lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was a charter member of Beulah Land Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Rutter. Surviving include her children, George "Butch" Rutter and wife, Kathy, Linda Baker and husband, Hubert, Teresa Sproles and husband Lynn, Nancy Humphrey and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Michael Rutter, Donny Rutter, Lisa Embree, Amy Swiney, Tracy Boyd, Kelly Carrier, Mark Ragan Jr., Joshua Estep and Matthew Estep; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Clarence Harlow. Private services will be held in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
