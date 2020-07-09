Virginia Irlene (Warren) Rutherford, 85, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her family home. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, the Reverend Otis Fain ("Pokey") Warren, Ronald Warren, Donald Warren and Samuel Warren. Virginia (aka "Gigi") was born in Piney Flats, Tenn. to William Clyde and Irma Irene (Cartwright) Warren on October 29, 1934. She attended school at Mary Hughes High School. She married Harold Glenn Rutherford on January 3, 1958, in Piney Flats. She graduated from Virginia Intermont College and then worked for Bristol Memorial Hospital as a registered newborn and pediatric nurse for over 45 years. Virginia was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, Friendship Class teacher, Deacon and Elder, and where she was best known and loved for her card ministry. In earlier years, she was a National 4-H winner and Beta Club Scholarship winner. As a Bristol Kiwanian, Virginia received both the "President's Appreciation Award" and the "Kiwanian of the Year" awards. She was one of the original volunteers at Healing Hands Health Center, working in service for more than 15 years. In her spare time, she loved crocheting, sewing, reading and needlepoint. Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Harold Rutherford; daughters, Maria Wagner and husband, Steve of Bluff City, Tenn., Lisa Rutherford of Hollywood, S.C., and Sara Loos and husband, Scott of Santa Ynez, Calif.; son, John Rutherford and wife, Michelle of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sister, Sandra Hunter of Holden Beach, S.C.; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Oakley Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Tenn. with the Rev. Sam Weddington and the Rev. Dave Welch officiating. The committal and interment will follow at Saint Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery in Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be Ben Shipley, Derek Wagner, John Vann, Harvey Anderson, Stephen Hunter, Isaiah Rhett, Nate Nearpass, and Ben Fisher. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the First Presbyterian Church Minister's Discretionary Fund, 701 Florida Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620; Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620; or the Start-up - Cemetery Fund for Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1655 Allison Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686. The family of Virginia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Ryan Shao and the Oncology staff at Ballad Health Cancer Center, Dr. Todd Cooper, and her family physicians. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Rutherford and her family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
