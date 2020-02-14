Velma McClelland Rutherford, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital, Bedford, Va., following a brief illness at the age of 81. She was born on December 4, 1938 in Bluff City, Tenn. to the late James and Golda McClelland. Ms. Rutherford was a graduate of Bluff City High School class of 1957. Following high school, she began her career with Raytheon Company and retired in 1994 after 37 years of service. She was a lifetime member of Bluff City United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Leah Morrell and husband, Mike, Forest, Va.; son, David Rutherford and wife, Clarinda; and granddaughter, Lauren Rutherford, of Bluff City, Tenn.; sister, June Childress and husband, John, of Kingsport, Tenn.; her best friend, Jewel Shipley of Bluff City, Tenn.; and numerous cousins and friends. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Christian Care in Bristol, Tennessee and Bedford Memorial Hospital for the loving care shown to Velma during her illness. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Tetrick Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, Bluff City, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m., officiated by Pastor C. Sean Glenn. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Morning View Cemetery, Bluff City, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Velma may be made to Bluff City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 190, Bluff City, TN, 37618 or the The Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is honored to serve the Rutherford family. Office: (423) 538-7131; Obituary Line: (423) 543-4917
