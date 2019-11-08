Rutherford, George Edward

George Edward Rutherford, age 72, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born on January 16, 1947, in Bristol, Va., Mr. Rutherford was a son of the late William Edward Rutherford and Billie Jo Combs Rutherford. Mr. Rutherford retired as a Systems Analyst with Unisys Corporation. He received a BS degree from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tenn. He served in the U.S. Army as a Helicopter Pilot and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. An avid motorcycle rider, Mr. Rutherford loved all forms of technology. Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Cindy Rutherford; daughter, Kerry Dillon (Ralph) of Huntersville, N.C.; son, John Rutherford (Elizabeth) of Murphy, N.C.; grandchildren, Grace and Sam Rutherford, and Katie, Maggie and Molly Dillon; brother, Jim Rutherford (Becky) of Bristol, Tenn.; sister, Theda Calhoun (David) of Bristol, Tenn.; one niece and three nephews, all of Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Patterson officiating. A private committal and interment service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Rutherford to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or www.alsa.org; or to Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1127 Virginia Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Rutherford and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
