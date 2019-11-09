Rutherford, George Edward

George Edward Rutherford, age 72, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Steven Patterson officiating. A private committal and interment service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Rutherford to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or www.alsa.org; or to Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1127 Virginia Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Rutherford and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

